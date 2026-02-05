What happened to US news anchor Savannah Guthrie's mother?

Savannah Guthrie, a prominent American news anchor, has released an emotional video pleading for the safe return of her 84-year-old mother, Nancy. The elderly woman has been missing for days now and is suspected to have been abducted from her home in Arizona over the weekend. In the video shared on Instagram on Wednesday night, Guthrie said, "We want to hear from you and we are ready to listen." "Please reach out to us."

Urgent request 'We need proof that she is alive' Guthrie, who was joined by her siblings in the video, said they need proof that their mother is alive and in the kidnappers' custody. "We live in a world where voices and images are easily manipulated. We need to know without a doubt that she is alive and that you have her," she said. The Pima County Sheriff's Office is working with the FBI to verify a possible ransom note sent to at least one media outlet.

Heartfelt message 'We will not rest until we are together again' In the video, the NBC host said, "Mommy, if you are hearing this, you are a strong woman. Everyone is looking for you, mommy. Everywhere. We will not rest. Your children will not rest until we are together again." Her sister Annie added that the "light is missing from our lives," while their brother Cameron echoed similar sentiments.

Health concerns Nancy could be in serious condition Guthrie (54) also expressed concern for their mother's health, saying she lives in constant pain and is without any medicine. "Our mom is our heart and our home," Guthrie said. "Her health, her heart is fragile. She lives in constant pain." The sheriff's office has warned that Nancy could be in serious condition without her medication.

Ongoing probe No suspect or person of interest has been identified yet Sheriff Chris Nanos said on Wednesday that they are still talking to anyone who had contact with Nancy last weekend. No suspect or person of interest has been identified yet. "We do believe that Nancy was taken from her home against her will," Nanos said, adding they found a scene at her home that caused "grave concern." He refused to elaborate on what was found but did not comment on reports about blood being discovered at the property.