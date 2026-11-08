'Scene' nears ₹100cr worldwide with ₹80cr, directed by Jithu Madhavan
Entertainment
Suriya's latest cop comedy drama, Scene, is about to hit the ₹100 crore milestone worldwide, just days after release. With ₹80 crore already in the bag, the film's strong run shows no signs of slowing down.
Directed by Jithu Madhavan, Scene is connecting with fans both in India and overseas.
'Scene' draws crowds despite 'Ramayana'
The movie has been a big hit in Tamil Nadu (₹21.5 crore), Kerala (₹10.75 crore), and has pulled solid numbers from Telugu states and Karnataka too.
Even with competition from Ramayana, Scene is drawing crowds, thanks to positive word-of-mouth and Suriya's star power.
Its box office momentum suggests it'll keep making waves this week.