Why has Diddy been shifted to a new prison?

Combs's spokesperson, Juda Engelmayer, said, "Decisions about inmate placement are made by the BOP, and we are not in a position to speak to the circumstances surrounding this transfer."

"Sean remains focused on moving forward, and we hope that his time at the new facility will be productive and without unnecessary disruption," Engelmayer added.

The BOP also confirmed Combs's transfer but did not provide further details, citing privacy, safety, and security reasons.