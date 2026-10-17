Why has Diddy been shifted to a new prison?
What's the story
Sean "Diddy" Combs, the 56-year-old music mogul convicted of prostitution-related crimes, has been transferred to a federal prison in Pennsylvania. The move comes amid reports that he was living a luxurious life at his New Jersey lockup and was injured in a fight with another inmate. The US Bureau of Prisons (BOP) is now relocating him from FCI Fort Dix to FCI Allenwood Low, a low-security facility located south of Williamsport, per TMZ.
Official statements
'Decisions about inmate placement are made by the BOP'
Combs's spokesperson, Juda Engelmayer, said, "Decisions about inmate placement are made by the BOP, and we are not in a position to speak to the circumstances surrounding this transfer."
"Sean remains focused on moving forward, and we hope that his time at the new facility will be productive and without unnecessary disruption," Engelmayer added.
The BOP also confirmed Combs's transfer but did not provide further details, citing privacy, safety, and security reasons.
Conviction details
Combs's conviction and sentence
Combs is serving a four-year, two-month sentence for his conviction last year on prostitution-related charges.
These charges were related to transporting people across state lines for sexual encounters.
The case involved disturbing testimony about violence and sex parties he referred to as "freak-offs."
Despite being incarcerated, reports surfaced last month that Combs was still enjoying elements of his millionaire lifestyle at FCI Fort Dix.
Inmate lifestyle
Release date pushed back
NBC News reported that Combs was allegedly smuggling Hennessy cognac into the prison, having fellow inmates cook and clean for him, and using a contraband cellphone to access social media.
Following these revelations, he was moved to the prison's special housing unit, a heavily secured area away from the general population for inmates with disciplinary issues or security concerns.
He has also been docked 41 days of good-conduct credit, pushing his release date back to March 2, 2028.