Diddy rushed to hospital after prison brawl with drug lord
What's the story
Sean "Diddy" Combs, the 56-year-old rapper, was reportedly involved in a physical altercation with a notorious Jamaican drug lord at Fort Dix prison in New Jersey on October 9. The incident took place between Combs and Christopher Coke, who is known as Dudus, reported TMZ. The clash was triggered by Dudus and other inmates being upset over Combs's alleged extravagant lifestyle behind bars and his use of contraband items such as drugs and alcohol.
Injury details
Combs was hospitalized following the altercation
The altercation between Combs and Dudus resulted in a severe head injury for the Revolt co-founder.
He was subsequently rushed to a local hospital for treatment.
Initially, Page Six reported that the injury occurred when Combs hit his head on a bed.
Meanwhile, Dudus has been behind bars since 2012, serving a 23-year sentence.
Post-incident measures
Combs and Dudus were placed in the Special Housing Unit
Following the altercation, both Dudus and Combs were placed in the Special Housing Unit (SHU) for two weeks. This was a punitive measure taken by prison authorities after the fight.
It's worth noting that Combs was already in SHU due to allegations of living a luxurious life in prison with access to contraband items like alcohol and a cellphone.
Statement issued
'Our concern is for Sean's health and well-being'
In a statement to Page Six, Combs's representative said they "have no way of independently verifying" anything about the fight.
They added, "Our concern is for Sean's health and well-being."
Combs was convicted on two counts of transportation for prostitution in October 2025 and sentenced to 50 months in prison.
He is scheduled to be released on March 2, 2028.