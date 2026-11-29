Samit Apurva Patel, 25, has been charged with attempted second-degree murder and carjacking in connection with the attack on Yusuf.

The charges are likely to be upgraded to second-degree intentional murder after Yusuf's death. Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty announced this development on social media.

Catherine Turner, Patel's attorney, expressed condolences over Yusuf's passing and requested the public to reserve judgment as the case unfolds.