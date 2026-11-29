Somali-American Uber driver dies after brutal carjacking by Indian
What's the story
Mohamed Yusuf, a Somali American Uber driver, died on Saturday morning at the Hennepin County Medical Center. The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) announced his death in a news release. Yusuf had been fighting life-threatening injuries after he was attacked on November 14 in a Minneapolis suburb. He was strangled with a seatbelt, run over by his own car, and dumped in a ditch during the attack, authorities stated.
Legal proceedings
Charges against attacker to be upgraded
Samit Apurva Patel, 25, has been charged with attempted second-degree murder and carjacking in connection with the attack on Yusuf.
The charges are likely to be upgraded to second-degree intentional murder after Yusuf's death. Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty announced this development on social media.
Catherine Turner, Patel's attorney, expressed condolences over Yusuf's passing and requested the public to reserve judgment as the case unfolds.
Community impact
Yusuf's brother heard the attack
Yusuf's brother, who is also an Uber driver, was on the phone with him during the incident.
He heard Patel express dislike for the name "Mohamed" before Yusuf screamed for help in Somali.
The violence has left the Somali community in Minnesota on edge. The state has the largest Somali population in America, most of whom are citizens.
Family statement
Yusuf immigrated to the US in 1993
Yusuf's son Mustafa Osman revealed that his father immigrated to the United States in 1993 and worked as a driver.
After the attack, Osman said his father had undergone five surgeries and was not doing well.
The incident has sparked fear and raised concerns about safety within the Somali community in Minnesota.