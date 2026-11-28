'So much change...': Sooraj Barjatya, Ayushmann Khurrana discuss filmmaking evolution
What's the story
Actor Ayushmann Khurrana and director Sooraj Barjatya recently discussed the evolution of filmmaking and societal attitudes over the years. Their conversation revolved around their latest movie Yeh Prem Mol Liya, which was released on Friday and also stars Sharvari. While Barjatya highlighted changes in acting and film presentation, Khurrana emphasized shifts in how the movie portrays marriage and traditional customs.
Filmmaking evolution
'In our time, when I started, acting was acting'
Barjatya told Bollywood Hungama, "There has been so much change. Technically, we are way ahead."
"In our time, when I started, acting was acting. The theaters were rough, and our acetate prints would develop lines within four weeks."
"We used to call them grains. Everything needed to be projected, so performances were often more exaggerated."
"Today, acting has become so real. I feel that if you feel it right, you will get it right."
Storytelling shift
Khurrana on shift in Rajshri Productions's storytelling
Khurrana added, "I think Rajshri Productions (Barjatya's studio) has taken such a big quantum leap."
He compared the film's marriage story to Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, where the match was fixed without the couple knowing.
In Yeh Prem Mol Liya, he noted, "Here...the marriage has happened with mutual consent."
"He takes his entire family to the girl's house...and questions the traditions."
"He used to follow those traditions, and now he is questioning them...What could be a bigger change than this?"