Barjatya told Bollywood Hungama, "There has been so much change. Technically, we are way ahead."

"In our time, when I started, acting was acting. The theaters were rough, and our acetate prints would develop lines within four weeks."

"We used to call them grains. Everything needed to be projected, so performances were often more exaggerated."

"Today, acting has become so real. I feel that if you feel it right, you will get it right."