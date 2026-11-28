Netanyahu offers rival Eisenkot the prime minister's position: Report
What's the story
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reportedly offered his rival Gadi Eisenkot the prime minister's position in a rotational government. This comes as efforts to form a new government have stalled for over a month after the October 27 elections. The elections, Israel's first since recent conflicts with Hamas and Iran, did not produce a clear winner.
Election aftermath
Election results and government formation mandate
Netanyahu's Likud-led bloc won 53 seats in the 120-seat Knesset, falling short of the majority.
Eisenkot's bloc secured 48 seats, while Arab-led parties Ra'am and Joint List made history with 19 seats.
Despite their numbers, both Netanyahu and Eisenkot have ruled out alliances with Arab parties.
Israeli President Isaac Herzog has tasked Eisenkot with forming a government by December 6.
If Eisenkot fails to form a government, Herzog will approach Netanyahu to see if he can form a coalition government.
Coalition hurdles
Eisenkot's skepticism and coalition partners' stance
Eisenkot is skeptical of Netanyahu's offer and has promised his coalition partners not to form a unity government without their approval.
Yair Golan from Democrats and Avigdor Liberman from Yisrael Beytenu have ruled out joining a government led by Netanyahu.
Naftali Bennett, B'Yachad chairman, supports a unity government with Likud but could oppose an Eisenkot-led government if formed prematurely.
Coalition dynamics
Ra'am's conditional support for an Eisenkot-led government
The Arab-majority Ra'am party has offered to support an Eisenkot-led government in exchange for ministerial positions and investments in Arab communities.
Ra'am leader Mansour Abbas promised "full coalition discipline" on security matters.
Although not joining the initial government formation, Eisenkot has indicated that he would seek to expand the coalition later.
Proposal skepticism
Concerns over Netanyahu's commitment to ultra-Orthodox allies
A senior figure in Eisenkot's bloc questioned Bennett's argument that a unity government with Likud would ease reservists' burdens.
They argued that Netanyahu would still cater to his ultra-Orthodox allies.
"At every meeting, Netanyahu's offer of a unity government has included the ultra-Orthodox, with an agreed-upon draft law," the official said.
The situation remains fluid as Eisenkot weighs his options amid ongoing political maneuvering in Israel.