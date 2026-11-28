Netanyahu's Likud-led bloc won 53 seats in the 120-seat Knesset, falling short of the majority.

Eisenkot's bloc secured 48 seats, while Arab-led parties Ra'am and Joint List made history with 19 seats.

Despite their numbers, both Netanyahu and Eisenkot have ruled out alliances with Arab parties.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog has tasked Eisenkot with forming a government by December 6.

If Eisenkot fails to form a government, Herzog will approach Netanyahu to see if he can form a coalition government.