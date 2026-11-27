Christchurch Test: New Zealand cross 240; Mohammed Siraj dropped again
What's the story
On a Christchurch wicket with plenty of seam movement and carry, New Zealand racked up 246/5 on Day 1 of the 2nd Test against India. While Tom Latham bolstered NZ with a defiant half-century, Tom Blundell and Glenn Phillips lifted the side from 184/5. Among the biggest talking points was Mohammed Siraj being left out again. Meanwhile, Akash Deep was impressive with his two wickets. Gurnoor Brar also made his Test debut, opening his account.
Debut
Gurnoor Brar makes his debut; Siraj dropped
At the toss, Indian skipper Shubman Gill confirmed Brar's inclusion in place of Prasidh Krishna.
"We've got one change. Gurnoor Brar makes his debut in place of Prasidh," said Gill.
As mentioned, senior pacer Siraj was once again left out after missing the opener.
Brar's pace and bounce have drawn a lot of attention since he joined the Indian white-ball sides.
Start
Latham, Conway give NZ fine start
After India elected to field, Latham and Devon Conway were unscathed in the opening hour. Brar broke the partnership just before lunch, dismissing Conway.
Latham joined forces with Nicholls thereafter, propelling the Kiwis past 100. The NZ skipper, who was batting patiently, reached his half-century off 84 balls.
In the 42nd over, Akash Deep dismissed Latham for 59 off 128 balls (6 fours).
Record
Latham surpasses McCullum
According to Cricinfo, Latham has 32 half-centuries, apart from 17 tons.
He became New Zealand's fourth-highest run-scorer in Tests, surpassing Brendon McCullum. The latter scored 6,453 runs in his stellar career.
Latham now has 6,509 runs from 97 Tests at an average of 38.74. He is only behind Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, and Stephen Fleming in terms of Test runs for the Kiwis.