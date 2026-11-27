At the toss, Indian skipper Shubman Gill confirmed Brar's inclusion in place of Prasidh Krishna.

"We've got one change. Gurnoor Brar makes his debut in place of Prasidh," said Gill.

As mentioned, senior pacer Siraj was once again left out after missing the opener.

Brar's pace and bounce have drawn a lot of attention since he joined the Indian white-ball sides.