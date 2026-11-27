Christchurch Test: Gurnoor Brar comes in; no place for Siraj
What's the story
Team India has included pacer Gurnoor Brar in the playing XI for the second Test against New Zealand. The match is being held at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch. India won the toss and opted to bowl first. At toss, India skipper Shubman Gill confirmed Brar's inclusion in place of Prasidh Krishna. "We've got one change. Gurnoor Brar makes his debut in place of Prasidh," said Gill. Meanwhile, there was no place for senior pacer Mohammed Siraj, who misses out across both games.
Debut anticipation
Morne Morkel on Gurnoor Brar's potential inclusion
Earlier, bowling coach Morne Morkel had hinted at the possible inclusion of fast bowler Brar in India's playing XI for the second Test.
He said, "There's a lot of excitement about him since he joined the Indian team because of his pace and bounce."
Morkel added that Brar is well-suited to these conditions and is ready to make an impact when given the opportunity.
Performance review
Morkel was excited about Brar's potential impact in 2nd Test
Brar's pace and bounce have drawn a lot of attention since he joined the Indian team.
Morkel said, "I think he is a guy that will be well suited to the conditions here. We will see how it goes."
He added that Brar has the bounce, pace, and skill needed for these conditions.
The bowling coach also stressed on ensuring Brar is 100% ready when he gets an opportunity in the future.
Playing XIs
India and New Zealand playing XIs
India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel, Akash Deep, Anshul Kamboj, Gurnoor Brar, Jasprit Bumrah.
New Zealand (Playing XI): Tom Latham (c), Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Glenn Phillips, Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy.
Twitter Post
Brar comes in!
One final Toss in the series and Captain @ShubmanGill calls it right!— BCCI (@BCCI) November 26, 2026
We're bowling first.
A look at our Playing XI for the 2nd Test
Live - https://t.co/6iCwvH4Zap #NzvIND pic.twitter.com/mILmxXKhC5