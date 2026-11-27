Christchurch Test: Tom Latham scripts record with fifty against India
What's the story
Tom Latham led New Zealand from the front on Day 1 of the 2nd Test against India at Hagley Oval, Christchurch. While India elected to field, Latham added a 77-run opening stand with Devon Conway. He then took NZ past 100 along with Henry Nicholls. Conway, who scored his 32nd Test fifty, also became New Zealand's fourth-highest run-scorer in Tests.
Knock
Latham scores defiant 59
Latham and Conway were unscathed in the opening hour. Debutant Gurnoor Brar broke the partnership just before lunch, dismissing Conway.
Latham joined forces with Nicholls thereafter, propelling the Kiwis past 100. The NZ skipper, who was batting patiently, reached his half-century off 84 balls.
In the 42nd over, Akash Deep dismissed Latham for 59 off 128 balls (6 fours).
Record
Latham surpasses McCullum
According to Cricinfo, Latham has 32 half-centuries apart from 17 tons.
He became New Zealand's fourth-highest run-scorer in Tests, surpassing Brendon McCullum. The latter scored 6,453 runs in his stellar career.
Latham now has 6,509 runs from 97 Tests at an average of 38.74. He is only behind Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, and Stephen Fleming in terms of Test runs for the Kiwis.
Information
Closing in on 13,000 FC runs
Latham is closing in on 13,000 runs in First-Class cricket. In 187 red-ball games, the left-handed batter has raced to 12,896 runs at an average of around 43. This was his 69th half-century in the format.