Latham and Conway were unscathed in the opening hour. Debutant Gurnoor Brar broke the partnership just before lunch, dismissing Conway.

Latham joined forces with Nicholls thereafter, propelling the Kiwis past 100. The NZ skipper, who was batting patiently, reached his half-century off 84 balls.

In the 42nd over, Akash Deep dismissed Latham for 59 off 128 balls (6 fours).