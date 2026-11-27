PVR INOX wins 'Golmaal 5' distribution rights after bidding battle
What's the story
PVR INOX Pictures has reportedly won the all-India distribution rights for Rohit Shetty's upcoming film Golmaal 5, beating other distributors in a bidding war. The news was confirmed by a source to Bollywood Hungama, who said that the deal was finalized after considering various offers. "They realized that the offer made by PVR INOX Pictures best suited their requirements," the source added.
Partnership details
PVR INOX to distribute 'Golmaal 5' with Katha Studios
PVR INOX will distribute Golmaal 5 in association with Katha Studios of Shibasish Sarkar.
The source said, "Rohit Shetty was spoilt for choice as everyone was ready to offer the makers a lucrative deal."
"They want to opt for a distributor who would charge a lower distribution commission and, at the same time, ensure the best possible and widest release for Golmaal 5," an earlier report from the portal had said about the bidding war.
Upcoming releases
Three big films lined up for early 2027
The acquisition of Golmaal 5 adds another feather to PVR INOX Pictures's cap, which is set for a blockbuster start to 2027.
The company has three big-ticket entertainers lined up for release in the first quarter of the year.
Apart from Golmaal 5, they will also release Akshay Kumar-Vidya Balan-Raashii Khanna's Mauja Hi Mauja in February and Salman Khan's Monster on Eid.
Film details
Everything to know about 'Golmaal 5'
Golmaal 5, set to release on January 8, boasts a star-studded cast including Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, and Sharman Joshi. Notably, Joshi is returning to the franchise after 21 years.
The film also stars Kumar in a bald avatar, which has already created a lot of buzz among fans.