PVR INOX will distribute Golmaal 5 in association with Katha Studios of Shibasish Sarkar.

The source said, "Rohit Shetty was spoilt for choice as everyone was ready to offer the makers a lucrative deal."

"They want to opt for a distributor who would charge a lower distribution commission and, at the same time, ensure the best possible and widest release for Golmaal 5," an earlier report from the portal had said about the bidding war.