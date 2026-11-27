Attending Diljit's Mumbai concert? Know what's allowed and what's not
What's the story
Ahead of Diljit Dosanjh's much-anticipated Mumbai concert on Friday, November 27, BookMyShow has released a comprehensive list of dos and don'ts for attendees. The guidelines prohibit several items such as flags, banners, posters (including handmade ones), pens, deodorants, and makeup products. Sharp objects like knives and blades, alongside eggs and water balloons, professional cameras and tripods, and laptops and tablets are prohibited. Attendees carrying medicine must bring along the prescription. Also, power banks are permitted.
Security concerns
Restrictions follow Bengaluru concert threat
The restrictions come after Dosanjh's Bengaluru concert was marred by an email warning of a possible improvised explosive device (IED) blast at the venue.
The email, which reportedly contained the slogan "Khalistan Zindabad," threatened an attack during the event.
Police are currently investigating the authenticity of this email and trying to trace its sender.
Further details are awaited.
Previous controversy
Pro-Khalistani flags at Dosanjh's Canada concert sparked controversy
The recent restrictions also come months after pro-Khalistani flags at Dosanjh's concert in Calgary, Canada, in May sparked a controversy.
The singer reportedly asked his security team to remove people carrying the flags, which drew criticism from some sections of the Punjabi community.
However, he later clarified that his objection was not to the flag or banner itself but to its intention.
Entry regulations
Other important details for attendees
The Mumbai concert is a part of Dosanjh's ongoing AURA India Tour 2026, which has been attracting a lot of attention from fans across the country.
After Mumbai, the singer will be performing in Bengaluru on November 29.
BookMyShow has also instructed attendees to carry a valid government-issued photo ID for verification and reach the venue early to avoid last-minute delays.
The AURA India Tour 2026 - Mumbai will be held at Mahalakshmi Racecourse.