The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report revealed that the renovation of Kejriwal's bungalow was completed at ₹33.66 crore, which is 342% over the estimated cost.

The report also highlighted irregularities in providing additional accommodation at the bungalow, as well as additions and alterations in the Camp office and Staff Block there, by the PWD.

Verma alleged that this lavish spending was done during a time when people were suffering from COVID-19.