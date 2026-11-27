'Sheesh Mahal': Kejriwal's Delhi bungalow opened for media; watch visuals
What's the story
The Delhi government has opened the official residence of former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for media tours. The residence, which has been dubbed "Sheesh Mahal" by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is said to be lavishly furnished with an ₹11.56 lakh chandelier and a ₹5.47 lakh two-seater sofa among other expensive items.
Renovation expenses
CAG report highlights lavish spending on bungalow renovation
The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report revealed that the renovation of Kejriwal's bungalow was completed at ₹33.66 crore, which is 342% over the estimated cost.
The report also highlighted irregularities in providing additional accommodation at the bungalow, as well as additions and alterations in the Camp office and Staff Block there, by the PWD.
Verma alleged that this lavish spending was done during a time when people were suffering from COVID-19.
Political response
AAP accuses Verma of trying to divert attention
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has accused Verma of trying to divert attention from the issue of Yamuna River pollution.
Saurabh Bharadwaj, president of AAP Delhi unit, said, "He can talk about anything else he wants, but Verma cannot escape questions about the Yamuna."
The party demanded answers on why thousands of fish died in the river.
Public access
Public tours of the bungalow to begin next week
Verma has said that the 'Sheesh Mahal' will be opened for public tours next week, considering public demand.
The bungalow has eight bedrooms, 12 toilets, a jacuzzi bath, spa facilities, and five OLED TVs.
It was Kejriwal's official residence from 2015 to 2024 and is now maintained by Verma's Public Works Department (PWD).
Twitter Post
Visuals form inside bungalow
VIDEO | Delhi: Inside visuals from former chief minister's residence.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 27, 2026
The Delhi government opened former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's former residence for the public.
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) pic.twitter.com/JamM2ESsCu