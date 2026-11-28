'Should be organic...': 'Panchayat' writer talks about viral memes
What's the story
Chandan Kumar, the writer of the hit Amazon Prime Video series Panchayat, recently spoke about the show's viral moments and memes. In an interview with Hindustan Times at the Season 5 trailer launch, he said that these moments are a result of strong character connections with viewers. "Because it is a comedy drama, the flow gets a little jumpy during the comedy," he said.
Writing process
How does he approach writing?
Kumar added, "But I always try to keep in mind that the flow must be organic and intuitive."
"In some scenes, the jokes come out so well, but that does not mean that the scene has to follow around that joke."
"To be honest, there are so many opportunities that come up in that period of writing, but I have to keep in mind that the story must have a flow."
Character-driven moments
On viral dialogues like 'Dekh raha hai Binod'
Kumar further explained that the credit for these viral moments goes to the viewers who engage with the show and its characters.
He cited the example of Binod and Banrakas, saying, "If Binod and Banrakas were not working as individual characters in Panchayat, then the 'Dekh raha hai Binod' dialogue would not have become such a punchline."
"It is not that the dialogue has a lot of depth, but it is the character who has said it in that story."
Upcoming season
Meanwhile, watch out for 'Panchayat' Season 5
In Panchayat Season 5, Kranti Devi (Sunita Rajwar) has become the new Pradhan of Phulera after defeating Manju Devi (Neena Gupta) in the village elections.
However, the real power lies with her husband, Bhushan Sharma, aka Banrakas (Durgesh Kumar), who runs the village.
The upcoming season will show his rivalry with Brij Bhushan Dubey (Raghubir Yadav).
It premieres on December 3.