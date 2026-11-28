'Power hungry': Congress's scathing attack on Pawar, Sule
What's the story
The Maharashtra Congress has launched a scathing attack on Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP SP) chief Sharad Pawar and working president Supriya Sule for backing the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government on proposed delimitation legislation. The party reminded them of its support for Pawar's Rajya Sabha election earlier this year, with Congress legislature party leader Vijay Wadettiwar accusing the NCP of being "power hungry" and saying Pawar "has become like a fish out of water; he possesses no real ideology."
Election support
Congress had sacrificed Rajya Sabha seat for Pawar
The Maharashtra Congress highlighted its role in Pawar's re-election to the Rajya Sabha at 85, despite having a claim on a seat.
The party had sacrificed its claim to ensure his victory when elections were due in March 2026.
The NCP (SP) had only 10 MLAs, while Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) had supported him along with Congress and the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance.
Legislation support
NCP(SP) backs BJP on delimitation legislation
The Congress party has slammed Pawar and Sule for backing the delimitation legislation proposed by the BJP.
The NCP (SP)'s eight MPs and DMK's 22 MPs are crucial for the government's numerical strategy to pass this bill.
However, the NCP (SP) has decided to skip Saturday's INDIA bloc meeting at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence.
Opposition stance
Congress to continue opposing delimitation bill
The Congress has reiterated its opposition to the delimitation bill.
At a party meeting, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi said they would oppose the move "whether it has the numbers or not."
Revised versions of the bills are expected to be re-introduced in Parliament next week, and the main opposition party believes that the BJP has managed to gather enough support for passage.