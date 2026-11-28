The Maharashtra Congress highlighted its role in Pawar's re-election to the Rajya Sabha at 85, despite having a claim on a seat.

The party had sacrificed its claim to ensure his victory when elections were due in March 2026.

The NCP (SP) had only 10 MLAs, while Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) had supported him along with Congress and the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance.