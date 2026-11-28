Gowariker said, "It was quite difficult, because it took a year and a half for me to catch hold of Aamir. When I gave him the story idea...he completely bounced it because it is bizarre."

"If I tell you a story like this today, that 11 people wearing dhotis will play cricket in the village and will pay taxes against the British, in 1893...these genres were not there then. There was no sports drama. You couldn't make a village movie."