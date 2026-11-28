Why Aamir Khan was initially unsure about Ashutosh Gowariker's 'Lagaan'
What's the story
Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker recently shared an interesting anecdote about his iconic film Lagaan. Speaking at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, he revealed that Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan initially rejected the idea because it sounded "bizarre." The director was part of a panel discussion with filmmakers Madhur Bhandarkar and Farhan Akhtar.
Initial rejection
Why Khan wasn't immediately impressed
Gowariker said, "It was quite difficult, because it took a year and a half for me to catch hold of Aamir. When I gave him the story idea...he completely bounced it because it is bizarre."
"If I tell you a story like this today, that 11 people wearing dhotis will play cricket in the village and will pay taxes against the British, in 1893...these genres were not there then. There was no sports drama. You couldn't make a village movie."
Script success
'I went back and wrote the entire script'
After the initial rejection, Gowariker decided to write the entire script and give a detailed narration to Khan.
"I realized that he needs to know more; he needs to be given more information. So I went back and wrote the entire script, and then gave him a detailed narration."
"So he found a lot of merit in my enthusiasm...that I went to again narrate it for three hours as a complete dialogue script."
Film's impact
'He had tears, he had all of that'
The detailed narration eventually won Khan over, with the actor reportedly laughing and getting emotional while listening to the script.
"He heard it. He had tears. He had all of that. He laughed. And he said, 'Definitely, I want to do this now.'"
Meanwhile, Gowariker is currently working on his next directorial venture, Lalkaara, with Khan.