Yeh Prem Mol Liya is up against other films such as Ramayana Part 1 and Emraan Hashmi's Gunmaaster G9.

Despite being in its fourth week, Ramayana continues to draw audiences, while Gunmaaster G9 was released on Friday.

Yeh Prem Mol Liya will soon face competition from Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi and Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha.

Both movies will release on December 4.