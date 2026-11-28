'Yeh Prem Mol Liya' mints ₹4 crore on Day 1
What's the story
Sooraj Barjatya's latest offering, Yeh Prem Mol Liya, has opened to a lukewarm response at the box office. The film, which stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari in lead roles, reportedly earned around ₹4 crore net on its first day. This brings its domestic gross earnings to approximately ₹4.7 crore, according to Sacnilk. The movie was released on Friday across 7,251 shows with around 1,88,726 tickets sold.
Box office battle
Competing with 'Ramayana Part 1' and 'Gunmaaster G9'
Yeh Prem Mol Liya is up against other films such as Ramayana Part 1 and Emraan Hashmi's Gunmaaster G9.
Despite being in its fourth week, Ramayana continues to draw audiences, while Gunmaaster G9 was released on Friday.
Yeh Prem Mol Liya will soon face competition from Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi and Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha.
Both movies will release on December 4.
Film details
Everything to know about the film
Apart from the lead pair, Yeh Prem Mol Liya also stars Anupam Kher, Seema Pahwa, Supriya Pathak, and Swanand Kirkire in pivotal roles.
Saumya Tandon, Shruti Seth, Shaad Randhawa, Geeta Agarwal Sharma, and Surbhi Tiwari are seen in supporting roles.
The film marks Barjatya's return to family drama and musical romance.
The movie's soundtrack is by Himesh Reshammiya, with background score by George Joseph.