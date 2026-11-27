The movie stars Khurrana as Prem and Sharvari as Poorva.

After a quick meeting, Prem falls for Poorva and proposes marriage, but she is hesitant because of a peculiar family situation.

Her family—made up entirely of women—depends on her, and she can't leave them.

Unfazed, Prem decides to move in along with his family.

Will Prem's orthodox father, Ved (Kirkire), accept this?