'Yeh Prem Mol Liya' review: Ambitious but overlong, predictable drama
What's the story
Veteran filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya is back with his new family drama, Yeh Prem Mol Liya. The musical romance stars Sharvari and Ayushmann Khurrana in lead roles, along with Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak, Seema Pahwa, and Swanand Kirkire. Marinated in true-blue Rajshri style, the movie offers striking frames and progressive themes, but its banal, drawn-out storytelling hampers it heavily.
Plot
Film challenges rigid, patriarchal norms
The movie stars Khurrana as Prem and Sharvari as Poorva.
After a quick meeting, Prem falls for Poorva and proposes marriage, but she is hesitant because of a peculiar family situation.
Her family—made up entirely of women—depends on her, and she can't leave them.
Unfazed, Prem decides to move in along with his family.
Will Prem's orthodox father, Ved (Kirkire), accept this?
#1
Prem and Poorva's 'love' feels sudden
Prem stalks Poorva on the train, falls in "love" before he even knows her name, and proposes after spending only a few hours with her.
"Pyaar mere liye seedha shaadi hai," he proclaims, before even bothering to understand the woman of his dreams properly.
This problematic behavior, of course, is presented as fervent, passionate romance.
Even in 2026, stalking equals love on-screen.
#2
Long runtime undercuts its impact
At 173 minutes, YPML often tests your patience, and you yearn for something substantial to happen.
Songs take over every few minutes, and too many characters suffocate the frames.
Moreover, we barely get any insight into Prem and Poorva's personalities.
Who are they when not busy brokering peace between the two families?
She's a journalist, but we see her at work only twice!
#3
Feels like a lost opportunity
Barjatya explores the conflicts of joint families, but stops short of probing them deeply.
For the most part, everything is excessively polished and sanitized.
The director seems both eager and hesitant to show the prickly truths lurking beneath the facade of happy families.
Poorva's family is crushed under problems, but the film maintains a saccharine tone typical of Barjatya's movies.
#4
Sharvari is the star of 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya'
Sharvari finds her footing as a leading actor in Yeh Prem..., and this is exactly the kind of star vehicle she needed.
The film is embellished with excellent veteran actors, and Sharvari holds her own throughout.
Khurrana, though, seems stiff trying to act tender and romantic.
You can see him trying consistently, but he is a far cry from the OG Prem, Salman Khan.
#5
Barjatya tries to do something groundbreaking
Barjatya deserves credit for this unique premise that challenges the patriarchal norms his movies once celebrated.
Mindsets repeatedly clash; Ved tries and fails to keep women in check, and Prem's progressiveness is unfathomable to him.
The movie comes alive in such scenes of charged conflict.
If the message appeals to Barjatya's traditional, family audience, especially in small towns, it would be a game-changer.
Verdict
Might work for some, not so much for others
Yeh Prem Mol Liya is overly simplistic, with no surprises and a straightforward, predictable path.
The ambitious, modern premise is stretched thin, and ideas are stuck in a loop.
The frames are stunning, and Barjatya plays to the gallery, but eventually, Yeh Prem Mol Liya is the kind of film where lengthy lectures magically transform hearts.
It's well-intentioned, but that's not enough.
2.5/5 stars.