Samsung's new feature may let you change angle of photos
What's the story
Samsung is said to be developing a new feature called Recompose, which would allow users to adjust the angle of a photo after it has been taken. The feature was discovered in the code of One UI 9.5 Beta 1 on the Galaxy S26 Ultra by SamMobile. It appears to work in two steps: first creating a 3D scene from your photo using Spatial Core, and then generating the final image through Samsung's cloud services.
Feature details
How to use the Recompose tool
The Recompose tool will be integrated into the Photo Editor app, under the Move tool.
It would let you drag a photo with one finger to change its perspective, and use two fingers to pan, zoom, and rotate it.
A dolly-zoom slider would also be included for adjusting background distance.
However, the feature remained hidden on the S26 Ultra during testing, Android Authority reported.
Tech advancements
The merging of Live effect and Photo Assist
Samsung has been upgrading its Gallery app into an advanced photo editor with AI capabilities.
The Photo Assist feature can already erase objects, move and resize them, expand backgrounds, restyle shots, and edit them using text prompts.
With One UI 9.5, Samsung also introduced a Live effect tool that converts still photos into 3D wallpapers.
Now, the code in the latest beta indicates these two features are merging together for an improved user experience.
Tool evolution
Photo Assist is also getting an upgrade
The Photo Assist tool in Samsung's Gallery app is also getting some changes.
On devices supporting Recompose, the settings for Photo Assist are likely to be divided into "AI eraser" and "Adjust."
The latter would include search keywords for Recompose, Perspective, Move, and Fill background.
This suggests that Samsung is working on making its photo editing capabilities even more powerful with AI technology.
Feature requirements
Recompose relies on Samsung's Spatial Core add-on
Recompose seems to rely on Samsung's Spatial Core add-on, a 153MB Galaxy Store app that One UI 9.5's Live effect also prompts users to download.
The feature works by first creating a 3D scene from the photo using its focal length and a mask of the main subject.
However, based on the code, it appears there could be some limitations such as minimum pixel requirements for photos and aspect ratio restrictions.