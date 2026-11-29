INDIA leaders to meet DMK over delimitation push
What's the story
Leaders of the INDIA bloc are flying to Chennai on Sunday in a last-ditch effort to convince Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin against supporting the government's delimitation push. The move, reported by The Indian Express, comes after DMK passed a resolution backing the Delimitation Bills during a meeting chaired by Stalin on Saturday.
Political outreach
Who are the leaders in the delegation
The high-profile delegation includes former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav, Rashtriya Janata Dal's Misa Bharti, and Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi.
They are expected to reach Chennai before a special Parliament sitting on November 30 to discuss a constitutional amendment Bill on delimitation of constituencies and women's reservation law.
Opposition stance
Gandhi slams Centre's delimitation plan
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has slammed the Centre's plan to expand the Lok Sabha to 850 seats, calling it a "murder of Indian democracy."
He alleged that this move would allow the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to manipulate electoral boundaries.
Gandhi asked why women's reservation was being linked to expanding parliamentary seats when legislation for it had already been passed.
Census debate
Concerns raised by other INDIA leaders
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has also raised concerns over the proposed delimitation exercise's impact on Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST).
He questioned why the government was delaying the census, due in 2026.
CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar alleged that boundaries for Lok Sabha constituencies might have already been prepared by the government.
Counterarguments
BJP responds to Gandhi's allegations
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has dismissed Gandhi's allegations as politically desperate.
Party leader Ravi Shankar Prasad accused Gandhi of being illogical and adhering to a "my way or the highway" philosophy.
Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju urged Congress to support the proposed legislation through democratic processes without politicizing it further.