Wall Street banks near $400M settlement in bond price-fixing case
What's the story
Major Wall Street banks are close to settling a long-standing lawsuit for over $400 million, Bloomberg, reported. The case, which was led by municipalities such as Philadelphia, accuses several major lenders of manipulating interest rates in the municipal bond market. The banks have denied these allegations in court. The proposed settlement is a fraction of the billions plaintiffs had initially sought.
Legal implications
Settlement ends federal class-action suit
The settlement, if approved, would end a federal class-action suit that was on the verge of going to trial. It was headed to the US Supreme Court and a jury trial.
The municipalities had accused banks such as JPMorgan Chase, Morgan Stanley, and Goldman Sachs of colluding to artificially inflate interest rates on certain types of debt.
This allegedly allowed these firms to profit at taxpayers' expense.
Additional defendants
Banks involved in the lawsuit
The lawsuit also involves units of Citigroup, Bank of America, Barclays, Royal Bank of Canada, and Wells Fargo.
Morgan Stanley confirmed in a quarterly regulatory filing that a settlement had been reached in principle, but did not disclose any details about the amount.
Confidential negotiations
Details of the settlement talks are confidential
The details of the settlement talks remain confidential.
A public trial could have further exposed Wall Street's treatment of Main Street, risking reputational damage in addition to financial demands that grew during litigation.
Documents filed with the Supreme Court indicated that municipalities hoped to ultimately win $12 billion.