Soysal, unable to attend the ceremony, sent a message that was read by Pekakr.

He described the situation in Gaza as "Genocide is unfolding right before our eyes, with children being destroyed by starvation and hospitals by bombs."

"Throughout history, humanity has survived its darkest times because good people united with hope and faith."

"Despite politicians choosing silence out of fear and self-interest, people of conscience are out in the streets and refuse to be silent."