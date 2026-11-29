IFFI 2026: 'Rahma' director dedicates Gandhi Medal to Gaza children
What's the story
Turkish filmmaker Faysal Soysal dedicated the ICFT-UNESCO Gandhi Medal, which his film Rahma won at the 57th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) on Saturday, to Palestinians. In a message read out by his friend and cinematographer Emre Pekakr, who accepted the award on his behalf, Soysal criticized world leaders for their silence over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.
Filmmaker's statement
Soysal's message read out at IFFI
Soysal, unable to attend the ceremony, sent a message that was read by Pekakr.
He described the situation in Gaza as "Genocide is unfolding right before our eyes, with children being destroyed by starvation and hospitals by bombs."
"Throughout history, humanity has survived its darkest times because good people united with hope and faith."
"Despite politicians choosing silence out of fear and self-interest, people of conscience are out in the streets and refuse to be silent."
Award dedication
Award will symbolize 'rebirth of humanity lost in Palestine'
Soysal added, "I dedicate this ICFT UNESCO Gandhi Medal to the rebirth of the humanity we lost in Palestine and especially to the children of Gaza, who are still alive, who have not lost hope in us and to their future."
The filmmaker's message was met with a strong response from Israel's Consul General for mid-west India, Yaniv Revach.
He wrote on X, "Pathetic attempt to hijack the award ceremony...by makers of a Turkish film who abused Indian hospitality."
Diplomat's response
Revach hits back at Soysal
Revach further wrote, "Israel is the only democracy in the Middle East, and we respect the right to dissent and criticize."
"However, it is deeply hypocritical for representatives of film Rahma who come from Turkey, a country that committed the Armenian genocide but continues to refuse to acknowledge it, and where political opponents face imprisonment and freedom of expression is severely restricted, to lecture others on humanitarian values and freedom."
Twitter Post
Read Revach's statement
I am deeply anguished by the attempt to hi-jack the award ceremony of the Indian International Film Festival in Goa by the makers of the Turkish film Rahma.— Yaniv Revach (@yanivrev) November 28, 2026
By invoking civilian deaths and destruction in Gaza without even acknowledging the horrific Hamas terrorist attacks of 7…
Film synopsis
More about the film that won Gandhi Medal at IFFI
Directed by Soysal, Rahma tells the story of Meryem, an archeologist in Sanliurfa who struggles to conceive.
Her life changes when she meets Rahma, a nine-year-old Syrian orphan, and the two gradually develop a close bond.
The IFFI jury selected the film for the ICFT-UNESCO Gandhi Medal for its delicate direction and emotional storytelling.
Award winners
Other big winners at IFFI closing ceremony
The closing ceremony of IFFI also recognized films and performers from around the world.
Rishab Shetty won the Silver Peacock for Best Actor (Male) for Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1, while Maya O'Rourke won Best Actor (Female) for The Meltdown.
German filmmaker Volker Schlndorff won Best Director for Visitation.
The Golden Peacock for Best Film went to the Spanish-language Aqui, directed by Tiago Guedes and produced by Paulo Branco.