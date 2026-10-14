Sean Combs hospitalized after suffering head injury in prison
What's the story
Sean "Diddy" Combs, the disgraced music mogul, was reportedly rushed to a New Jersey hospital after suffering a head injury in prison. The incident occurred when he hit his head on an upper bunk bed, as per Page Six. However, sources said the 56-year-old is now recovering well from this non-life-threatening injury.
Hospitalization details
Details on Combs's health
TMZ reported that the rapper was taken from federal prison Fort Dix in New Jersey on October 11 due to a medical emergency.
The music mogul was transported via ambulance around 1:00am and treated for his injury.
Despite the incident, insiders revealed that Combs remained conscious and spoke after the injury before being returned to prison before sunrise.
Official statements
'Sean's health and well-being are our immediate concern'
A representative for the Grammy winner told Page Six, "We are aware of the reports concerning Sean Combs and are working to confirm the circumstances."
"Sean's health and well-being are our immediate concern," they added.
Meanwhile, a Bureau of Prisons representative explained to the outlet that they do not comment on inmates' conditions for "privacy, safety and security reasons."
Prison conditions
Reports of his 'pampered' life in prison
Last month, NBC News reported that Combs was living a "pampered" life in prison, with four anonymous prisoners alleging he had people cleaning and cooking for him.
The outlet also revealed that he had access to premium liquor, antidepressants, and a cellphone.
Following these reports, the Bad Boy Records founder was reportedly sent back to solitary confinement.
His prison release date has now been pushed back from January 21, 2028, to March 2, 2028.
Legal issues
Combs was sentenced to over 4 years in prison
In July 2025, Combs was convicted on two counts of transportation for prostitution and sentenced to 50 months in prison.
He has consistently denied any wrongdoing.
TMZ also revealed that the fashion designer has been written up several times for alleged fights and cellphone violations while incarcerated.
The rapper reportedly lost 400 days of commissary privileges and 41 days of good-time credit due to these infractions.