Sean Combs's prison in middle of a sex abuse scandal
What's the story
Federal Correctional Institution Fort Dix, the New Jersey prison where Sean Diddy Combs is serving his sentence, has become the center of a sex abuse scandal. A 27-year-old corrections officer named Jordan Pensak has pleaded guilty to sexually abusing an inmate at the facility, reported Page Six. The incident took place in January 2026 and involved Pensak engaging in sexual activities with the inmate and exchanging explicit photos and messages through social media and electronic applications.
Legal proceedings
Pensak faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison
Pensak has admitted to her involvement in the sexual abuse of an inmate at Federal Correctional Institution Fort Dix.
The US Attorney's Office for the District of New Jersey confirmed that she pleaded guilty on Tuesday.
The charge carries a maximum sentence of 15 years behind bars and a $2,50,000 fine.
Pensak is scheduled to be sentenced on February 10, 2027.
Release delay
Combs's alleged cushy life behind bars
The sex abuse scandal comes as Combs faces a delay in his projected release date over reports of his alleged "cushy" life behind bars.
The rapper is serving a 50-month sentence at Fort Dix, where he reportedly had inmates cooking for him, cleaning his living space, and giving him massages.
There were also claims that he had access to a contraband cellphone, premium liquor, and prescription medication.
Defense statement
Representative denies special treatment claims
Combs's representative has denied the allegations of him receiving special treatment in prison.
They told the outlet that the media has exaggerated every mundane detail of his prison life and insisted that he is serving his sentence "within the rules" while awaiting the outcome of his appeal.
After these reports surfaced, Combs was reportedly returned to solitary confinement.
Release update
Combs's release date from prison delayed
According to Bureau of Prisons records, Combs's release date from Fort Dix has been pushed back from January 21, 2028, to March 2, 2028.
The three-time Grammy winner was convicted in July 2025 on two counts of transportation for prostitution, but was acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering.
He was sentenced to 50 months in prison in October 2025 and later transferred from the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn to Fort Dix.