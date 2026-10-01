Sean Combs returns to solitary confinement after 'pampered' prison life
What's the story
Rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs has reportedly been moved back to solitary confinement after his allegedly "pampered" life in prison was exposed. The 56-year-old is currently serving a 50-month sentence at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey for transportation to engage in prostitution. He was placed in the Special Housing Unit (SHU) after an NBC report claimed he was being served special meals and receiving massages behind bars.
Inmate accounts
Inmate claimed to have cooked for Combs
Four men who were reportedly in the same unit as Combs spoke to the outlet about his "pampered" life behind bars.
One inmate said, "This is not some normal shit you see in jail. This is some rich shit. It looks crazy, but again, it's Diddy."
Another man, who claimed to have cooked for Combs, detailed the music mogul's alleged meals, including pizza, curry chicken, and empanadas.
Contraband usage
Allegations of contraband cellphones and premium liquor stash
The outlet also obtained an alleged photo of Combs using a contraband cellphone.
A source claimed he scrolls through Instagram and receives "sexually explicit photos" from an "old girlfriend."
The businessman reportedly keeps a stash of premium liquor, allegedly smuggled in by guards, along with access to antidepressants.
Official statements
Representative addresses allegations
Combs's representative addressed the allegations, telling Page Six, "The continued scrutiny of every mundane detail of Sean Combs's life in prison has reached the point where the media characterizes ordinary prison life as news."
Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Bureau of Prisons said they don't comment on inmate conditions due to "privacy, safety, and security reasons."
They added that contraband like cell phones and weapons "remains a constant challenge."
Meanwhile, Combs's release date is currently set for January 21, 2028.