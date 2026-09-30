Sean Combs counts down the days: Release date bumped again
What's the story
Sean 'Diddy' Combs, the renowned music mogul, is now set to be released from prison on January 21, 2028. This new date was confirmed by records from the Federal Bureau of Prisons and reported by Page Six. The change comes after a series of adjustments to his release schedule, including an earlier move-up from February 23 to January 24, despite a July altercation with an inmate.
Release date changes
His release date was earlier pushed to February 20, 2028
Earlier this month, though, Combs's release date was reportedly delayed to February 20, 2028. His initial release was scheduled for June 2028.
Meanwhile, the Grammy winner was involved in a physical altercation with another inmate over the summer after being insulted, which led to his solitary confinement.
Legal disputes
Combs convicted of prostitution-related charges
Combs was convicted on two counts of transportation for prostitution in July 2025, but acquitted on two counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and racketeering conspiracy.
He has strenuously denied any wrongdoing despite facing multiple lawsuits.
Earlier this month, his lawyers dropped him from a $100 million defamation lawsuit against NewsNation and others over unpaid fees and lack of cooperation in his case.
Denial
'This is strictly a business matter'
In response to his lawyers' claims, Combs told the outlet that he "made the decision to switch lawyers because I won't let anyone take advantage of me by overcharging me and running up bills that were never approved."
He said, "This is strictly a business matter, and any talk about unpaid fees is just part of our dispute over those unapproved charges."
His former attorneys have since reiterated their claims against him.