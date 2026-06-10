Sean 'Diddy' Combs hit with new sexual assault lawsuit
What's the story
Sean "Diddy" Combs is facing fresh sexual assault allegations after a lawsuit filed in California accused him of abusing a former child actor at a networking event in the Hollywood Hills in May 2007. The complaint alleges that the incident occurred when the accuser was a minor. The lawsuit claimed, "Defendant Combs's conduct...was outrageous, intended to terrorize and cause him emotional distress...This assault was so extreme as to go beyond the bound of decency...and be regarded intolerable by civilized society."
Alleged assault
Details of the alleged assault
The lawsuit claims that the rapper invited the plaintiff into a private room to discuss potential opportunities, including a project he was producing. After being offered a drink, the former child actor began to "feel the effects of the beverage" and was subjected to unwanted sexual contact. Despite communicating discomfort with Combs's actions, the alleged assault continued.
Denial
Allegations 'false and ridiculous': Combs's representative
Combs's representative, Juda Engelmayer, has dismissed the allegations as "false and ridiculous." He said, "He's just another hater in a long list of people trying to get in on the money gravy train encouraged by personal injury lawyers." "Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone, and that includes any child! These allegations will be disproved like all the rest."
Additional defendants
Agents also named in lawsuit
The lawsuit also names the child actor's agents as defendants, alleging they failed to provide proper supervision or safeguards during the event. The plaintiff claims they did not arrange a chaperone, ensure the presence of guardians, or prevent him from being left alone with adults in the industry. This adds to the growing list of civil claims against Combs since his arrest in New York in 2024.
Legal history
Combs is currently serving a prison sentence
After an eight-week trial last year, Combs was acquitted on more serious charges of sex trafficking and racketeering, but convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. He is currently serving a 50-month prison sentence and is expected to remain in prison until 2028 while his appeal is pending before a US appeals court. His lawyers have argued he was unfairly punished for alleged crimes that the jury acquitted him of.