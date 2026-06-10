Sean 'Diddy' Combs hit with new sexual assault lawsuit

Legal history

Combs is currently serving a prison sentence

After an eight-week trial last year, Combs was acquitted on more serious charges of sex trafficking and racketeering, but convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. He is currently serving a 50-month prison sentence and is expected to remain in prison until 2028 while his appeal is pending before a US appeals court. His lawyers have argued he was unfairly punished for alleged crimes that the jury acquitted him of.