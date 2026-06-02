Diddy under investigation for another sexual battery case by publicist

Sean Diddy Combs is reportedly under investigation by the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office for a new sexual battery case. The allegations come from publicist Jonathan Hay, who claims that Combs sexually assaulted him in 2020 and 2021. The case has been handed over to the DA's office for review, reported TMZ. This development follows Combs's recent conviction for violating the Mann Act by transporting people across state lines for sex purposes.

Allegations Hay's allegations against Combs Hay initially filed a police report in Largo, Florida, in September 2025, which was later transferred to LA authorities. The publicist alleged that he was working on a remix of Christopher 'Biggie Smalls' Wallace's music with the rapper's son, CJ Wallace, and that Combs would occasionally attend their recording sessions. He claims that two separate incidents of sexual assault occurred when he found himself alone with Combs in a room at different locations.

Incident specifics Details of the alleged assaults In the first incident in 2020, Hay alleges that Combs masturbated into one of Biggie's shirts and told him to "come finish him off." He claims that Combs threw the shirt he had ejaculated into at him. The second incident in 2021 involved Hay flying to LA to continue his project with CJ. He alleges Combs called him a "snitch" and forced his penis into Hay's mouth.

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