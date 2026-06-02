Anna Kendrick to direct Netflix's 'Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo'
What's the story
Actor-director Anna Kendrick has been roped in to helm the Netflix adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid's best-selling novel The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, reported Deadline. This will be her second directorial venture after Woman of the Hour. The script is being penned by Liz Tigelaar (first draft) and Francesca Sloane (current revisions).
Film adaptation
About the book
The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo revolves around a young journalist who is tasked with writing a long-awaited biography of Evelyn Hugo, a Hollywood icon who has been living in seclusion. In this story, Evelyn reveals the truth behind her seven marriages and other shocking details of her life. The book has sold over 24 million copies worldwide in 43 languages.
Career highlights
Kendrick's previous work and upcoming projects
Kendrick's directorial debut, Woman of the Hour, was a success for Netflix, earning a 91% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. She is also known for her roles in Pitch Perfect and the Twilight saga. In addition to directing The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Kendrick will be seen in Chris Rock's drama Misty Green and Lauren Miller Rogen's comedy Babies.
Production details
Production details and casting speculations
Reid will executive produce The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo with Margaret Chernin. Liza Chasin for 3Dot Productions and Brad Mendelsohn for Circle Management + Productions will serve as producers. The film was first announced in March 2022 when Netflix acquired rights to the novel. Thereafter, it has struggled to pick up pace. No casting details have been confirmed yet, but fans have suggested Ana de Armas, Eiza Gonzalez, Sofia Vergara, or Salma Hayek for the role of Evelyn.