Anna Kendrick to direct Netflix's 'Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo'

Actor-director Anna Kendrick has been roped in to helm the Netflix adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid's best-selling novel The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, reported Deadline. This will be her second directorial venture after Woman of the Hour. The script is being penned by Liz Tigelaar (first draft) and Francesca Sloane (current revisions).

Film adaptation About the book The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo revolves around a young journalist who is tasked with writing a long-awaited biography of Evelyn Hugo, a Hollywood icon who has been living in seclusion. In this story, Evelyn reveals the truth behind her seven marriages and other shocking details of her life. The book has sold over 24 million copies worldwide in 43 languages.

Career highlights Kendrick's previous work and upcoming projects Kendrick's directorial debut, Woman of the Hour, was a success for Netflix, earning a 91% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. She is also known for her roles in Pitch Perfect and the Twilight saga. In addition to directing The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Kendrick will be seen in Chris Rock's drama Misty Green and Lauren Miller Rogen's comedy Babies.

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