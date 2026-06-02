TMC leaders return 'cut money' to villagers in West Bengal

In a rare turn of events, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders and activists have started returning "cut money" they had collected from villagers in Pachagarh Gram Panchayat. The incident took place on Sunday in the Fakirer Kuthi area under the Panchagarh Gram Panchayat. The move comes amid public anger and ostensibly from the fear of legal action against them for extortion.

Public meeting Money returned at public meeting The money was returned at a public meeting called by local TMC leaders at a school field in Fakirer Kuthi. Tapan Dey, the booth president of Pachagarh Gram Panchayat, was seen returning money to villagers. Babai Barman, a prominent local TMC leader who is currently absconding, had his elderly father return the money on his behalf.

Twitter Post Visual of TMC members returning 'cut money' Seeing is believing.



Here’s a bunch of TMC’s lumpen elements returning the ‘tola’ they had extorted from villagers in an open field in West Bengal to avoid arrest and public outrage: pic.twitter.com/dzPD25a0dP — Surajit Dasgupta (@surajitdasgupta) June 2, 2026

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Extortion allegations Villagers divided between relief and resentment Surendra Barman, the president of the local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit, alleged that a panchayat member and other TMC leaders collected around ₹80 lakh from villagers. "Now, fearing consequences, even though the panchayat member himself is absent, a few leaders have been forced to appear and return at least some of the money," he said, as per NDTV. The incident has left villagers divided between relief and resentment over getting their money back.

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