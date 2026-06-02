'Chor, chor': Mob vandalizes TMC councilor's house, SUV during arrest 

Trinamool Congress (TMC) councilor Ashish Chakraborty was arrested by the police near Barrackpore, West Bengal, this week. He has been accused of extortion and criminal intimidation. As he was being taken into custody, a mob gathered outside his house chanting "chor, chor" (thief). The crowd also vandalized his house, garage and an SUV parked inside it.

Arrest details Visuals from the scene Chakraborty was surrounded by local police and central forces personnel as he was being taken into custody. Visuals from the scene show central forces personnel trying to pacify the crowd. Some people were seen repeatedly kicking a gate on his property. The TMC leader is among the many who have been arrested over the past week for similar crimes, including extortion, threats, and post-poll violence.

Arrests 12 arrested on Saturday On Saturday, the police arrested 12 people, including nine Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders and 3 associates, in connection with post-poll violence and other criminal activities. The arrests were made after several complaints of extortion, intimidation, and illegal collections. Among those arrested are Amdanga panchayat chief Anisur Rehman and Titagarh councilor Enam Khan (ward 12).

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