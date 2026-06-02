'Chor, chor': Mob vandalizes TMC councilor's house, SUV during arrest
What's the story
Trinamool Congress (TMC) councilor Ashish Chakraborty was arrested by the police near Barrackpore, West Bengal, this week. He has been accused of extortion and criminal intimidation. As he was being taken into custody, a mob gathered outside his house chanting "chor, chor" (thief). The crowd also vandalized his house, garage and an SUV parked inside it.
Arrest details
Visuals from the scene
Chakraborty was surrounded by local police and central forces personnel as he was being taken into custody. Visuals from the scene show central forces personnel trying to pacify the crowd. Some people were seen repeatedly kicking a gate on his property. The TMC leader is among the many who have been arrested over the past week for similar crimes, including extortion, threats, and post-poll violence.
Arrests
12 arrested on Saturday
On Saturday, the police arrested 12 people, including nine Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders and 3 associates, in connection with post-poll violence and other criminal activities. The arrests were made after several complaints of extortion, intimidation, and illegal collections. Among those arrested are Amdanga panchayat chief Anisur Rehman and Titagarh councilor Enam Khan (ward 12).
Raid
Cash found buried near TMC leader's farmhouse
During a search at one of the arrested TMC leader's farmhouses, police discovered firearms and cartridges buried in a jute field. The weapons were found close to where ₹3.4 crore in cash had been seized earlier. The money was dug up from a jute field near the farmhouse of Baduria municipality chairman Dipankar Bhattacharya. Several sacks and trolley bags filled with ₹500 denomination notes were recovered during the operation, which lasted for several hours.