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ED raids Vedanta Group offices in FEMA case
Searches are related to royalty payments made by Vedanta to its parent company

ED raids Vedanta Group offices in FEMA case

By Mudit Dube
Jun 02, 2026
11:19 am
What's the story

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has launched a raid at the offices of Vedanta in Mumbai and Delhi. According to CNBC-TV18, the searches are related to royalty payments made by Vedanta to its parent company. The action comes under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). Further details on the investigation are awaited as Vedanta has not issued any official statement regarding these developments.

Business strategy

ED action amid Vedanta's demerger plans

Last month, Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal had announced plans to independently list all four demerged entities of the group within a month. The first entity, Vedanta Aluminium, currently produces three million tons annually with a target of six million tons in three years. Agarwal said they are on track to become the world's largest private-sector aluminum producer and plan to build around 1,000 downstream industries through an industrial park model.

Investment strategy

Oil and gas business

The second entity of the demerger is the oil and gas business. Agarwal said Vedanta plans to invest $5 billion over three to five years to increase production to 500,000 barrels per day. This business includes tight oil, shale gas, shallow-water and deep-water assets as well as a block in northeast India. The group is also seeking a long-term lease from the government for large-scale investments.

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Expansion plans

Power and steel business

The third entity of the demerger will be the group's power business, which currently generates 4,000 MW and aims to expand capacity to 20,000 MW through brownfield projects. The fourth entity will be the iron and steel business. Agarwal said they currently produce four million tons of steel with a target to increase capacity to 15 million tons by focusing on green, electrical and special steel.

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