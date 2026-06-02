ED raids Vedanta Group offices in FEMA case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has launched a raid at the offices of Vedanta in Mumbai and Delhi. According to CNBC-TV18, the searches are related to royalty payments made by Vedanta to its parent company. The action comes under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). Further details on the investigation are awaited as Vedanta has not issued any official statement regarding these developments.

Business strategy ED action amid Vedanta's demerger plans Last month, Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal had announced plans to independently list all four demerged entities of the group within a month. The first entity, Vedanta Aluminium, currently produces three million tons annually with a target of six million tons in three years. Agarwal said they are on track to become the world's largest private-sector aluminum producer and plan to build around 1,000 downstream industries through an industrial park model.

Investment strategy Oil and gas business The second entity of the demerger is the oil and gas business. Agarwal said Vedanta plans to invest $5 billion over three to five years to increase production to 500,000 barrels per day. This business includes tight oil, shale gas, shallow-water and deep-water assets as well as a block in northeast India. The group is also seeking a long-term lease from the government for large-scale investments.

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