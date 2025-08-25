Hidden secrets of 'BoJack Horseman' you probably missed
What's the story
BoJack Horseman is a perfect blend of humor with some really deep themes, which has won over fans. However, even the most avid watchers may not be aware of some facts about its creation, hidden episode details, and production trivia. These secrets give you an insight into the show's creative journey and the nuances that make it rich. Let's check them out!
#1
The hidden easter eggs
Across BoJack Horseman, the creators have sneakily added a ton of easter eggs that reference other shows, movies, and pop culture events. From background posters to character cameos, these subtle nods often fly under the radar of casual watchers but are super enjoyable for those who catch them. They often pay tribute to timeless films or television shows, making for a fun scavenger hunt for attentive fans.
#2
The unique animation style
If you noticed, the animation style of BoJack Horseman is distinctly different from your regular cartoons. The creators went for a hand-drawn look with bright colors and intricate backgrounds to set it apart visually. This was intentional to reflect the complex themes of the show while keeping it visually appealing. The animation team toiled hard to make sure each scene conveyed the right mood and tone.
#3
Voice acting surprises
The voice cast of BoJack Horseman also features several surprising guest stars who lent their voices to different characters over the course of the series. Many illustrious actors made cameo appearances without much ado, adding a whole new dimension to the show's character set. These unexpected voice roles often added extra doses of humor or emotion to individual episodes.
#4
Real-life inspirations behind characters
Some characters of BoJack Horseman were inspired by real-life personalities or experiences from the creators's lives. This infusion of reality into fiction added authenticity and relatability to certain storylines and character arcs. By drawing from personal experiences or public figures, the writers were able to craft multidimensional characters that resonated with audiences on a deeper level.