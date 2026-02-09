'Seetha Payanam' trailer: Aishwarya Arjun's journey begins with a crash
The trailer for Seetha Payanam just dropped, introducing Aishwarya Arjun in her acting debut.
She plays Seetha, an aspiring chef who survives a serious car accident and ends up on a life-changing journey.
Things get really interesting when she picks up a mysterious stranger, Niranjan, for a long drive—with the odd rule that every call must be on speaker.
Supporting cast and crew details
Directed by Arjun Sarja (who also makes an action cameo), the film features Sathyaraj as Seetha's protective dad and Prakash Raj diving into marriage themes.
Kovai Sarala brings some laughs while Dhruva Sarja amps up the action.
The visuals are handled by G Balamurugan with music from Anup Rubens.
Seetha Payanam hits theaters February 14 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi—expect romance, family drama, action, and plenty of twists.