'Seetha Payanam' trailer: Aishwarya Arjun's journey begins with a crash Entertainment Feb 09, 2026

The trailer for Seetha Payanam just dropped, introducing Aishwarya Arjun in her acting debut.

She plays Seetha, an aspiring chef who survives a serious car accident and ends up on a life-changing journey.

Things get really interesting when she picks up a mysterious stranger, Niranjan, for a long drive—with the odd rule that every call must be on speaker.