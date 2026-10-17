'Didn't intend harm': Selma Blair breaks silence on flight incident

Blair's spokesperson also defended her multiple sclerosis (MS) diagnosis, which she publicly revealed in 2018.

The statement read, "The suggestion by anyone that Selma does not have multiple sclerosis is outrageous."

"Her diagnosis has been public since 2018. What Selma has been able to do physically in the years since is nothing short of a miracle."

The rep added that Blair also suffers from pseudobulbar affect, "a neurological condition secondary to her MS."