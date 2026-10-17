'Didn't intend harm': Selma Blair breaks silence on flight incident
What's the story
Hollywood actor Selma Blair (54) has finally spoken up about her recent mid-air incident. In a lengthy statement to PEOPLE, her spokesperson said there was "much more to this story." "Since Sunday night, the public account of what happened to Selma aboard a flight to New York has been built almost entirely on a police statement and a decade-old headline." Her representative added that she "experienced a medical emergency on the flight." "Selma did not intend to harm anyone."
Health clarification
'The suggestion by anyone that Selma does not...'
Blair's spokesperson also defended her multiple sclerosis (MS) diagnosis, which she publicly revealed in 2018.
The statement read, "The suggestion by anyone that Selma does not have multiple sclerosis is outrageous."
"Her diagnosis has been public since 2018. What Selma has been able to do physically in the years since is nothing short of a miracle."
The rep added that Blair also suffers from pseudobulbar affect, "a neurological condition secondary to her MS."
Career focus
'She remains a visible and relentless advocate for disability rights...'
The statement also highlighted Blair's continued work in Hollywood and her advocacy for disability rights.
It noted that she had worked on seven film and television projects in 2026 alone.
"She remains a visible and relentless advocate for disability rights, for the MS community...Selma had never been arrested before Sunday night."
The rep concluded, "There is much more to this story than has been reported," urging people to consider all facts before judgment.
Incident recap
Details of the incident and subsequent legal action
On October 11, Blair was arrested at New York's JFK Airport after an alleged altercation with Delta Airlines crew members.
She reportedly became physically disruptive during the flight, leading to her being restrained by the crew.
The actor has been charged with two counts of second-degree assault and pleaded not guilty in court on October 12.
If convicted, she could face two to seven years in prison.