Was Selma Blair's violent flight incident caused by 'confusion, disorientation'?
What's the story
Actor Selma Blair (54) was released on bail after her recent arrest for allegedly assaulting two flight attendants, a Port Authority police officer, and a hospital nurse. The incident occurred on a Delta flight from Los Angeles to New York City. Her lawyers have claimed that the outburst was triggered by missing her medication for multiple sclerosis and severe confusion due to altitude changes, reported Page Six.
Court proceedings
Lawyers claim neurological issues led to outburst
Blair appeared emotional during her arraignment on Monday night (local time), with one of her lawyers wiping tears from her face.
The defense attorney, Shawn Barnes, argued that the actor had missed several doses of a powerful medication controlling severe neurological symptoms.
He added that she had worked "extensive hours and exhaustive hours" before the flight, which combined with the altitude led to "severe confusion and disorientation."
Legal proceedings
Bail set at $20,000; case adjourned until 2027
The judge, Indira Khan, set Blair's bail at $20,000 cash or $60,000 bond.
The actor was also ordered to stay away from the hospital nurse she allegedly assaulted.
Her case has been adjourned until January 19, 2027.
Despite her lawyers' request for leniency due to her celebrity status and contributions to society, the judge responded that she should not receive special treatment because of her fame.
Assault details
Details of the incident that led to her arrest
The incident took place on a Delta flight landing at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport, where police were waiting for Blair.
She was restrained on the plane and arrested after it landed.
She allegedly kicked a Port Authority police officer in the head several times on the way to a hospital, then assaulted a nurse once she arrived; the nurse later pressed charges.
Investigation underway
FBI investigating the assault
The FBI is currently investigating the assault on the Delta flight.
Blair's representative told the outlet that she had a medical emergency that caused her behavior.
They said, "Upon landing, she received immediate medical attention and is currently in stable condition."
Delta Airlines also condemned the behavior, stating they have "zero tolerance for unruly or unlawful behavior."
Past incident
Not the 1st flight incident for Blair
This is not the first flight incident Blair has been involved in.
In June 2016, she was removed from a flight on a stretcher after reportedly crying and making alarming statements about being abused.
Witnesses said she was drinking wine in first class before making these remarks.
The pilot had then alerted authorities about her potential alcohol and medication mix-up.