Will 'Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat' get a sequel?
What's the story
Milap Zaveri, the writer-director behind the sleeper hit Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, has confirmed discussions for a sequel. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, he revealed that there is "an intention and passion to make Part 2 at some point." The film's cast members Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa are also involved in these discussions.
Fan influence
'When the time is right, and magic has to happen...'
Zaveri revealed, "On social media, the film is still viral. Thousands of Reels are made on the film even today."
"If I put up any post, I instantly get comments from people asking for Deewaniyat 2."
"I guess everything happens when the time is right. There's an intention and passion to make Part 2 at some point."
"When the time is right, and magic has to happen, things automatically fall into place."
Career progression
Zaveri's next is with Aditya Roy Kapur
Zaveri's next project is with Aditya Roy Kapur.
He said, "I have been fortunate because the love for Deewaniyat has been very strong."
"Even after one year, the film is still trending. People are anticipating a sequel."
"In fact, they are excited even about my film with Aditya Roy Kapur because it's in the same genre as Deewaniyat."
He also praised producer Bhushan Kumar for encouraging him to make a love story.
About
'We'll soon announce the girl who is paired opposite him'
Zaveri also revealed, "We start shooting this year."
"Aditya Roy Kapur is locked. We'll soon announce the girl who is paired opposite him."
"There's a strong supporting cast. Of course, Shaad Randhawa is there. He's a lucky charm."
Zaveri has previously helmed Jaane Kahan Se Aayi Hai, Mastizaade, and Mastiii 4, among others.