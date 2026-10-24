Will 'Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat' get a sequel?

Zaveri revealed, "On social media, the film is still viral. Thousands of Reels are made on the film even today."

"If I put up any post, I instantly get comments from people asking for Deewaniyat 2."

"I guess everything happens when the time is right. There's an intention and passion to make Part 2 at some point."

"When the time is right, and magic has to happen, things automatically fall into place."