Sesh to star in 2 romantic dramas after 'Dacoit'
Adivi Sesh, fresh off his action-packed role in Dacoit, is stepping into the world of romance.
He'll be starring in two upcoming romantic dramas, one directed by Sai Marthand of Little Hearts fame.
These projects are lined up after he wraps filming for G2, the sequel to Goodachari.
Sesh praises 2 emotionally driven scripts
Talking about this shift, Sesh shared that while he's grateful for all the intense stories he's done lately, he's been drawn to more emotionally driven films.
"These two scripts really stood out to me because they approach love and relationships in very different ways. They're not just love stories, they're about people, vulnerability, and the choices that define us." He added.
His recent appearance in Dacoit made this move into romance feel like a natural next step.