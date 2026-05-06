Sesh to star in 2 romantic dramas after 'Dacoit'

Sesh praises 2 emotionally driven scripts

Talking about this shift, Sesh shared that while he's grateful for all the intense stories he's done lately, he's been drawn to more emotionally driven films.

"These two scripts really stood out to me because they approach love and relationships in very different ways. They're not just love stories, they're about people, vulnerability, and the choices that define us." He added.

His recent appearance in Dacoit made this move into romance feel like a natural next step.