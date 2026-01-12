Seth Rogen wins 1st Golden Globe for 'The Studio'

Seth Rogen has bagged his first Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a TV Comedy. His victory comes months after his showbiz satire The Studio, which had an entire episode set at the awards ceremony! The episode featured actors like Jean Smart and Adam Scott, as well as executives such as Ted Sarandos playing exaggerated versions of themselves.

Acceptance speech Rogen's humorous acceptance speech and 'The Studio' episode Accepting his award, Rogen humorously said, "This is so weird! We just pretended to do this. And now it is happening!" He added, "I thought the only way I would get to hold one is to create a show to give myself a fake one." In The Studio episode, Rogen's character Matt Remick desperately tries to get thanked by Zoe Kravitz during her acceptance speech while his colleague Sal Saperstein (Ike Barinholtz) gets name-dropped by multiple winners.

Career milestone Rogen's Golden Globe win and previous nomination Rogen's Golden Globe win is a significant career milestone. He beat Adam Brody (Nobody Wants This), Glen Powell (Chad Powers), Jeremy Allen White (The Bear), and Steve Martin and Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building). Previously, he was nominated for a Golden Globe in 2023 for his supporting role in Hulu's Pam & Tommy, where he played Rand Gauthier.