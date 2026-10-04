Shabana Azmi recalls Javed Akhtar's early struggles in heartfelt note
What's the story
Veteran actor Shabana Azmi recently took to social media to share a rare throwback photo of her husband, celebrated lyricist-screenwriter Javed Akhtar. The post was a tribute to Akhtar's journey from struggling in Mumbai with just 27 naye paise (old Indian currency) in his pocket to becoming one of India's most respected writers and lyricists. Azmi's heartfelt message highlighted the hardships Akhtar faced during his early days in the film industry.
Struggles
'Life gave him several hard knocks'
Azmi wrote, "4th Oct 1964. A young lad arrived at Bombay Central Station with 27 naye paise in his pocket but with big dreams in his eyes."
She added, "Life gave him several hard knocks. He slept on the footpaths, at the railway stations, and in the compound of many a studio."
"A day came when he had nothing to eat for 3 days and the only clothes he had were the shreds on his body."
Determination
'Main yunhi marne ke liye paida nahin...'
Azmi emphasized Akhtar's determination to succeed.
She wrote, "On the edge of despair when he could have given up, he said to himself 'Main yunhi marne ke liye paida nahin hua tha. Yeh din badlenge'...as they did."
"4th October 1964: a 19-year-old, almost penniless. 4th October 2026, decades later: a life that has given India some of its most memorable words."
"Some journeys begin with almost nothing. Except a dream. If he can do it...so can you. Never give up."
Career
Akhtar's journey from struggling writer to celebrated lyricist
Akhtar, along with Salim Khan, became part of the iconic screenwriting duo Salim-Javed, whose work helped shape Hindi cinema in the 1970s and 1980s.
The duo is known for films such as Zanjeer, Deewaar, Sholay, and Don. Later on, Akhtar established himself as a prolific lyricist and poet.
Azmi and Akhtar got married on December 9, 1984.