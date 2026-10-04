Shabana Azmi recalls Javed Akhtar's early struggles in heartfelt note

Azmi wrote, "4th Oct 1964. A young lad arrived at Bombay Central Station with 27 naye paise in his pocket but with big dreams in his eyes."

She added, "Life gave him several hard knocks. He slept on the footpaths, at the railway stations, and in the compound of many a studio."

"A day came when he had nothing to eat for 3 days and the only clothes he had were the shreds on his body."