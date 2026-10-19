Shah Rukh Khan-curated music festival reveals complete lineup

The festival's vision was articulated in a statement, saying, "UNIFYD will unite India's most incredible artists on a shared stage for the first time."

It promised a "true spectacle in terms of scale, energy and grandeur."

The event is expected to be a unique blend of DJ/producers and renowned playback singers from Hindi cinema.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Khan will next be seen in Siddharth Anand's King, releasing on December 24.