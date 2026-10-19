Shah Rukh Khan-curated music festival reveals complete lineup
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's much-anticipated music festival, UNIFYD, has unveiled its full lineup. The one-day event will take place on March 20, 2027, at Etihad Live, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. The headliners include Arijit Singh, Karan Aujla, and Sonu Nigam. Khan, who has curated the event, announced the complete list of performers on Monday.
Lineup expansion
'UNIFYD' lineup features Jonita, Shalmali Kholgade, Simran Choudhary
The newly announced artists include Jonita and Shalmali Kholgade.
The lineup also features Punjabi singer Simran Choudhary, viral acoustic group Patiala Mehfil, UK-based DJ, producer and curator Nooriyah, Gurugram-based producer-composer-singer Curtain Blue (aka Abhishek Bhatia), and Delhi-based electronic duo Tech Panda and Kenzani.
Other names are electronic/hip-hop production duo Rusha & Blizza, Dubai-based South Asian music and DJ collective Stick No Bills and Hyderabad-based open-format DJ, producer and selector BOH!B (real name: Siddharth Negi).
Twitter Post
Check out Khan's tweet here
For the first time ever, over 15 artists across multiple stages, coming together for one extraordinary day.— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 19, 2026
Don't miss your chance to be part of UNIFYD!
20 March 2027 | Etihad Live, Abu Dhabi, UAE
Download the District app to book your tickets!#UNIFYD #MusicFestival… pic.twitter.com/nsZyeUhQBR
Festival vision
'UNIFYD' to unite India's most incredible artists on a stage
The festival's vision was articulated in a statement, saying, "UNIFYD will unite India's most incredible artists on a shared stage for the first time."
It promised a "true spectacle in terms of scale, energy and grandeur."
The event is expected to be a unique blend of DJ/producers and renowned playback singers from Hindi cinema.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Khan will next be seen in Siddharth Anand's King, releasing on December 24.