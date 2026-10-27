'SOTY 3' trailer: Shanaya plays dual roles in thriller series
What's the story
The trailer for the upcoming series Student of the Year: After Dark was unveiled on Tuesday. The show, featuring Shanaya Kapoor in a dual role, is set in St. Teresa's Heritage School. While St. Teresa was the setting in both the Bollywood films in the series, this time things are not as easy or glamorous. The Student of the Year competition turns dark. The series will premiere on JioHotstar on November 13.
Plot details
More about the show
The trailer introduces us to Aayesha Malik (Kapoor), a student at St. Teresa's, who's found dead under mysterious circumstances. Her twin sister Aditi refuses to believe it was an accident and joins the school to investigate. She finds out there's an underground Student of the Year competition being staged.
The series explores themes of obsession with winning, pushing people beyond their limits.
Director Reema Maya said, "It is a murder mystery-competition series, where the competition is part of the investigation."
Behind the scenes
Kapoor on her challenging roles
Kapoor, who plays both Aayesha and Aditi, called it "one of the most challenging and rewarding experiences for me as an actor."
She said, "While the two sisters may look alike, they couldn't be more different in their personalities and the choices they make."
Maya added that SOTY: After Dark is about "grit, angst and heart," aimed at today's youth.
The series also stars Abhinav Singh, Divik Sharma, Manya Grover, Deeya Damani, Adi Malik, Sheeba Chaddha, and Vivek Gomber.