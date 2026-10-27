'SOTY 3' trailer: Shanaya plays dual roles in thriller series

Kapoor, who plays both Aayesha and Aditi, called it "one of the most challenging and rewarding experiences for me as an actor."

She said, "While the two sisters may look alike, they couldn't be more different in their personalities and the choices they make."

Maya added that SOTY: After Dark is about "grit, angst and heart," aimed at today's youth.

The series also stars Abhinav Singh, Divik Sharma, Manya Grover, Deeya Damani, Adi Malik, Sheeba Chaddha, and Vivek Gomber.