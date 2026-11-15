'Josh' actor Sharad Kapoor planning Hollywood debut?
What's the story
Sharad Kapoor, who starred in the 2000 film Josh with Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, is set to make his Hollywood debut. The actor has been out of the limelight for a few years now but recently made headlines for leaving his four dogs at an animal shelter. In an interview with HT City, he clarified that this decision was due to a leg injury sustained while playing football in Barcelona.
Injury impact
Kapoor couldn't take care of his dogs
Kapoor revealed that his leg injury made it difficult to care for his dogs.
He explained, "I couldn't take care of my four dogs. You need to take them out, they need proper care, and the house gets very dirty."
"My doctor said that in two months, I'll be absolutely fine."
Kapoor plans to bring his pets back home once he recovers and will soon move into a bigger bungalow with more space for his dogs.
Career update
Kapoor on recent viral video
Kapoor also addressed a recent viral video of him asking for work in the film industry.
He explained, "I was staying in New York for the past seven years. I came back only a year ago. The purpose of the video was not to badmouth my peers."
"My industry is full of my people. They're like my family. I don't need monetary help, and I've never chosen to do projects for that reason either."
Hollywood plans
Kapoor to shoot Hollywood film soon
Kapoor further opened up about his Hollywood debut, explaining, "If we badmouth each other, it gives the public reason to badmouth us too. I've already got an offer for a Hollywood film, which I'm going to start in January."
"I am also going to continue working on Bollywood projects. This is my country. As soon as I recover fully in two months, things will get back on track."
The actor is known for Wanted, Josh, and LOC Kargil, among others.