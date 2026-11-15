'Josh' actor Sharad Kapoor planning Hollywood debut?

Kapoor revealed that his leg injury made it difficult to care for his dogs.

He explained, "I couldn't take care of my four dogs. You need to take them out, they need proper care, and the house gets very dirty."

"My doctor said that in two months, I'll be absolutely fine."

Kapoor plans to bring his pets back home once he recovers and will soon move into a bigger bungalow with more space for his dogs.