'Shararat' actor Simple Kaul files for divorce after 15 years
Simple Kaul, best known for "Shararat" and "Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah," has filed for divorce from Rahul Loomba after nearly 15 years of marriage.
The couple, who tied the knot in 2010, say their split is recent and mutual.
Kaul shared that although they're parting ways, there's still a lot of respect and care between them.
Distance and understanding
Kaul and Loomba spent much of their marriage apart because of his work abroad. She mentioned they have a great understanding and strong bond despite the distance.
While he was away, Kaul focused on acting and dove into running several restaurants across Mumbai and Bengaluru.
Kaul's career update
Kaul is now hoping to take on more meaningful, non-stereotypical roles on television.
She's been open about wanting to break out of typecast roles for women, saying that balancing her work with personal life has always mattered to her.