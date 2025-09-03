'Shararat' actor Simple Kaul files for divorce after 15 years Entertainment Sep 03, 2025

Simple Kaul, best known for "Shararat" and "Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah," has filed for divorce from Rahul Loomba after nearly 15 years of marriage.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2010, say their split is recent and mutual.

Kaul shared that although they're parting ways, there's still a lot of respect and care between them.