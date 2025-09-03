'Getting death threats': Vivek Agnihotri on backlash to 'The Bengal Files'
Vivek Agnihotri, known for The Kashmir Files, says he's been getting death threats ahead of his new film The Bengal Files, which hits theaters on September 5, 2025.
In a recent interview, Agnihotri said the threats worry him, especially because he has a family, a wife, and a child.
'The Bengal Files' wraps up Agnihotri's trilogy
The Bengal Files wraps up Agnihotri's trilogy (after The Tashkent Files in 2019 and The Kashmir Files in 2022) but is already stirring controversy.
Critics accuse it of spreading propaganda and misrepresenting figures like Gopal Patha from the 1946 riots—Patha's grandson even filed a complaint.
Agnihotri stands by his film as a way to spotlight overlooked history, while Pallavi Joshi, who stars in the movie, says they're focused on their work and dismisses the propaganda claims as baseless.