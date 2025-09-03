'Getting death threats': Vivek Agnihotri on backlash to 'The Bengal Files'

'The Bengal Files' wraps up Agnihotri's trilogy

The Bengal Files wraps up Agnihotri's trilogy (after The Tashkent Files in 2019 and The Kashmir Files in 2022) but is already stirring controversy.

Critics accuse it of spreading propaganda and misrepresenting figures like Gopal Patha from the 1946 riots—Patha's grandson even filed a complaint.

Agnihotri stands by his film as a way to spotlight overlooked history, while Pallavi Joshi, who stars in the movie, says they're focused on their work and dismisses the propaganda claims as baseless.