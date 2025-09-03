Delhi Police to nab gangster Harry Boxer, linked to Godara gang
Delhi Police are now going after gangster Harry Boxer (real name Hari Chand Jaat) following his alleged threats to comedian Kapil Sharma and a ₹5 crore extortion demand from a Delhi businessman.
The pressure ramped up after police arrested two of his close associates.
An audio clip has surfaced where Boxer asks for one associate's court appearance but doesn't sound aggressive toward police.
Boxer's criminal history and connections
Boxer, reportedly running operations from the US, is linked to the Godara gang and has a history of robbery, attempted murder, and assault in Rajasthan.
He's also known for threatening Bollywood celebrities and has connections with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang—famous for its rivalry with Salman Khan.
Once a boxing coach, Boxer's criminal path led to family estrangement.
Police are now working to break up his network and have intensified efforts to take strict action against the Harry Boxer gang and its members.