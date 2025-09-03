Mark Ruffalo's 'Task' heads to OTT: Where to watch

Plot, cast, and episodes of 'Task'

The story centers on Tom (Ruffalo), who's tracking a suspect leading a double life—ordinary family guy by day, criminal by night.

The limited series has seven weekly episodes and features Tom Pelphrey as the main suspect, with Emilia Jones, Thuso Mbedu, and Raul Castillo rounding out the cast.

If you liked Ruffalo in Mickey 17 or Spotlight, this one might be worth adding to your watchlist.