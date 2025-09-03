SS Rajamouli-Mahesh Babu's 'SSMB 29' set for global release
SS Rajamouli's next big film, SSMB 29, starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Prithviraj Sukumaran, is expected to release in 2026.
After filming epic scenes in Kenya's Masai Mara and Amboseli, the team is moving to Hyderabad for the next schedule.
The movie promises a wild action-adventure with mythology-meets-espionage vibes—think Indiana Jones but with an Indian twist.
Film to release in over 120 countries
SSMB 29 is going global—it'll release in over 120 countries, setting a new record for Indian films (even beating Rajamouli's own RRR).
The first glimpse will release in November.
For now, it's all about the big screen; there's no word yet on streaming or digital platforms.
Everything we know so far
Backed by Durga Arts and made on a whopping ₹1,000 crore budget, SSMB 29 also features music by MM Keeravani.
This one's shaping up to be an adventure worth waiting for!