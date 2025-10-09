Shefali Shah to play Shivaji Maharaj's mother in new film

'Delhi Crime,' 'Jalsa' actor on choosing scripts

Shah, known for her powerful performances in Delhi Crime and Jalsa, is expected to bring real emotional depth to Jijabai's character.

She recently shared how streaming platforms like OTT helped her gain respect and credibility post-pandemic, though it did not immediately translate into more work.

She says she now chooses scripts by instinct and stays open to new opportunities that truly resonate with her.