Next Article
Shefali Shah to play Shivaji Maharaj's mother in new film
Entertainment
Shefali Shah is set to play Jijabai, the mother of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, in a new film.
Rishabh Shetty will take on the role of Shivaji Maharaj, and Mrunal Thakur is being considered for the female lead.
The film is still finalizing its cast.
'Delhi Crime,' 'Jalsa' actor on choosing scripts
Shah, known for her powerful performances in Delhi Crime and Jalsa, is expected to bring real emotional depth to Jijabai's character.
She recently shared how streaming platforms like OTT helped her gain respect and credibility post-pandemic, though it did not immediately translate into more work.
She says she now chooses scripts by instinct and stays open to new opportunities that truly resonate with her.