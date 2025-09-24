Next Article
Shehnaaz Gill's 'Ikk Kudi' gets new release date
Entertainment
Shehnaaz Gill's much-awaited Punjabi drama, Ikk Kudi, has been pushed back to October 31, 2025.
The film was supposed to hit theaters this September but got delayed because of severe floods in Punjab.
Directed by Amarjit Singh Saron and co-produced by Gill herself, the movie promises a heartfelt story about love and legacy.
When and where to watch 'Ikk Kudi'
Ikk Kudi is scheduled for theatrical release worldwide—no word yet on streaming or digital options.
Have you watched its wedding number?
The film features the catchy wedding song "Khaand Laggdi" by Jasmine Sandlas, with Gill's expressions already getting love for their emotional vibe.