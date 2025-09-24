Shehnaaz Gill's 'Ikk Kudi' gets new release date Entertainment Sep 24, 2025

Shehnaaz Gill's much-awaited Punjabi drama, Ikk Kudi, has been pushed back to October 31, 2025.

The film was supposed to hit theaters this September but got delayed because of severe floods in Punjab.

Directed by Amarjit Singh Saron and co-produced by Gill herself, the movie promises a heartfelt story about love and legacy.